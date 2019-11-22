Members of the Village of Decatur Board met on November 14th for the regular monthly meeting.
Police Chief Smith was not in attendance but prepared a written report for the board members’ information. It was noted in the report that all officers are working on required continuing education hours, as well as completing firearms certification. Training records and required paperwork have been submitted to the State Department.
Board members reported on utilities, parks and streets. It was noted that all utility bills were paid on time this past month. Lighting on the bridge was discussed. Donnette reported she has requested the lighting be repaired but she has not heard back of when to expect repairs will be made. She will make another phone call to check on the situation.
There was continued discussion from the previous month concerning water filtration and inspection of the village water system. Brad Harris, representative from Layne Christiansen Company based in Omaha provided several options for the board to consider, along with quotes. It was determined to proceed with inspection of the water supply tank, along with a filtered sample of the village’s water, with an estimated cost of $3,500. Once results are analyzed, it will be determined what further steps, if any, need to be done
Additional purchases were discussed to deal with winter weather conditions. It was approved to purchase a used 10’ rear blade in the amount of $2,800. The purchase of a broadcast spreader for applying ice melt and salt was approved.
Tim Slaughter and Sheila Maryott presented the board with the intent of the Business Club planning to promote Decatur by renting space at the upcoming Boats, Sports and Travel show which will be held February 20-23, 2020. The board was in agreement that they felt it was a good idea and they would help however they could. The Business Club has made contact with individuals to prepare a video highlighting things Decatur has to offer and the creation of a overhead drone recording of the area.
A bid from Access Elevator and Lifts was reviewed to replace the Community Building lift that continues to cause problems. The company that originally installed the 12 year old lift has been out of business for 10 years. At this point it was decided to contact an electrician to look over the electrical system of the lift to see if there is something that can be done to make the lift more reliable.
The next regular board meeting will be on December 12, 2019 at 4:30 at the City Hall.
