Guests were treated to birthday cake and bars on Sunday morning to help celebrate 100 years of the Decatur Ladies Auxiliary, Unit 215. Thanks to Pam Nelsen for baking the delicious bars.
The event was held at the Sears Senior Center. The tables were filled with some area veterans and other members of the community, enjoying the time to visit over a cup of coffee and treats. Congratulations on 100 years and special thanks to the Auxiliary for all they do for the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.