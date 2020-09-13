The new school year has started and with it the start of the new BRLD football season. With it comes a bittersweet feeling for the Wolverines. They are happy to be on the field again even with all the uncertainty that is going on in the world, but they are deeply saddened that one of their teammates never made it back to the game.
Tyler Vavra passed away in a car accident back on July 26th. Being a starter since Freshman Year No. 51 Vavra’s presence was sorely missed. “Tyler is being thought of in every game and the team is being reminded of him in every practice,” LDNE Jr. and Sr. High principal Weston Swanson said.
“The team has done a great job remembering Tyler and try to play to the level that he held himself to.” BRLD head coach Dan Maresh.
Wanting to honor their fallen teammate. During BRLD’s first home game, the Wolverines on the offense took the field against Tekamah-Herman, only 10 players lined up. Vavra’s right guard position was left open in memory of him. The play clock ran out giving the Wolverines a delay of game penalty that the opposing team declined. “The delay of game honoring Tyler was the way his teammates wanted to honor him in their first game,” Swanson continued with how the school and coaches are giving the team every help that they may need. Crisis counseling for both the school and the public.
Every honor that the team can think of is brought through Tyler’s family first. “We are doing this because we want them to be honored as well for their loss,” Swanson said. Swanson wanted to say thank you and let people know that the Vavra family has been very helpful to the school through this. “It should be the other way around, but in this case, the family wanted to honor Tyler by doing what they can for us and we are grateful.”
Last week’s game in Oakland the last play of the game all players on both teams took a knee while everyone took a moment of silence. This action was Oakland’s way to honor the fallen player and to let BRLD know that they are not alone. There is a flag that a teammate has made with the No. 51 on it that comes out during practices and games. They are also No. 51 stickers on their helmets.
“I just want people to remember how hard of a worker Tyler was and what a great young man he was to his friends,” Maresh said.
These are all ways that are getting a strong tight-knit team through the loss of a friend and teammate. They are doing their best to honor Tylar, support each other, and never forget him. “I have noticed that the players have been playing for something bigger than themselves and have used it as their motivation in practice and games. Football teams always seem to come together and form another family for some and this year seems to be an even stronger bond,” Maresh said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.