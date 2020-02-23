We want to start by saying THANK YOU to all who attend our events throughout the year and for your very generous support! We have been busy putting your donations to good use by updating some of our equipment. We would love to give you an update on how we are using your donations.
One of the items we have purchased includes: 16 sets of new fire fighter turn out gear. Of the 10 sets, 6 are for structure fires and 10 are for wild land fires. We are required by the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) to update the gear at least every 10 years to keep the protective gears heat protection in good shape. This gear protects our firefighters from harm so they can enter structures while the building is on fire. Fun fact: Did you know that a fully geared up Firefighter is wearing almost 100 lbs of gear!
Another recent purchase has been new CPR Mannequins. Updates to the teaching standards have mandated that the new mannequins must help trainees assess their depth and rate of compressions. These new mannequins have a built-in counter and depth reader that alerts the trainee that they are doing compressions at the right depth and right speed. American Heart two rescuer CPR states that the rescuer should be providing 100-120 compressions per minute to provide effective CPR.
In other news: IT’S FISH FRY SEASON! We have 2 dates set, February 28th and March 20th. There will be a third date announced late in the Lenten Season. We will be serving from 5 pm to 8 pm in the LVFD Meeting room with overflow in the fire hall area. Come enjoy our freshly fried Alaskan Pollack, fresh cut fries, salad and a drink. Delivery available within city limits! Call the Fire Hall at 402-687-4144 during the event to place your order for delivery or carry out.
Along with our famous Alaskan Pollock dinner we will be adding a new twist this year. We will be raffling off a Winchester SX4 12-gauge Semi-Auto shotgun! Members will be selling tickets for $5 each or 5 for $20! You must be 18 to win and take possession of the firearm. All of the background checks, paperwork and transfer will be handled by Dolezal’s Hunting Depot in Lyons.
We thank you all for your contributions and can’t wait to see you at the Fish Fry!
