Over the past 40+ years, Father’s Day weekend has been a busy weekend in Decatur. But in 2020 the festivities were cancelled to do everything possible to avoid the chance of spreading Covid 19.
The weather provided a beautiful weekend. Not too hot and not too cool. A couple of rain showers popped up, but those showers resulted in a nice gentle rainfall. Perfect for area farmers to keep their crops flourishing. Everything is growing to the point where you can see a change every day in corn and soybean fields.
Although there weren’t any events going on in Decatur, motorcyclists and boaters congregated at the Decatur marina to enjoy the almost perfect first day of Summer on Saturday, June 20th. The campground was filled to capacity, just like it has been every day since the park opened in early May.
