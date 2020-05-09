Our life as we know it has changed drastically. This means milestone celebrations like high school graduations and senior proms are going to have to change with them.
The LDNE administration assures us that these will still take place- they will just be different. Virtual seems to be the keyword regarding graduation. Principal Weston Swanson has put forth a plan. “To be sure we are able to give a meaningful, yet safe graduation for the Class of 2020, LDNE administration and our senior class sponsor Mrs. Mace have been working closely with one another and the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD),” Principal Swanson said. “Based on the measures the health department has set, we will be holding a virtual graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 17th at 2 PM.”
The ceremony is planned to follow the same format as past LDNE graduations. The video will be made ahead of time. This will include speeches from the administration, class officer, and Salutatorian and Valedictorian. The video, or the link to our video, will be found on the school Facebook page and school website for the community to watch safely in their homes.
At 3:15 p.m. the same day, the administration is inviting all this year’s seniors to join them in a parade of seniors where they will drive around safely through the community. “We ask the citizens of Lyons to step outside your front doors and give them a much-deserved round of applause as they drive by,” Principal Swanson said. “Listen for the fire truck sirens who will be escorting them!” They will be doing the same cruise in Decatur as well at 4:30 p.m..
Graduation isn’t the only end of the year school activity. The following is a list that will still be going on but like graduation, they will just be presented in a different way to keep people safe.
Other events leading up to the May 17th Virtual Graduation
- April-May: Two seniors a week have been/are showcased in the Lyons-Mirror Sun and will have a group showcase of graduates in the May 21st edition.
- Friday, May 1st: First National Bank Northeast will begin showing senior pictures on their screen outside the building. Be sure to check it out!!
- KiX Radio Station Radio Campaign (Details to come)
- Virtual Athletic Awards Banquet
- Virtual Academic Awards Banquet
- Virtual Baccalaureate: Hosted by First Presbyterian Church at 7:00 P.M
Along with all these end of the year activities, the administration is working hard to find a way and a date that will work for prom. LDNE administration would like you to contact them if there are any concerns or questions that you might have about your senior.
