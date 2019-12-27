It was an historical day in Oakland on Sunday as what is believed to be the first Marine Commissioning Ceremony was held at the Vets Building on Sunday. Surrounded by friends, family and local veterans, Bryce Uhing, son of David and Alisa Uhing took his oath of service. An event that usually takes place on location following basic training.
Wearing his dress uniform including the high gloss shoes and belt and gold button laced jacket, Uhing raised his hand in pledge to service. Taking a non-traditional path to his commission, Uhing said this day was four years in the making.
The 2015 Oakland-Craig graduate planned to enlist in the Marines right out of high school. Having applied and earned several significant scholarships, Uhing decided to attend college first. He started at the University of Nebraska in Omaha to pursue an architectural engineering degree before transferring to the university in Lincoln to graduate with an agricultural engineering degree. It was what took place during the previous two summers that lead to Sunday’s events.
The Marine Corp. has a summer program allowing qualifying students to attend a 6-week Junior Platoon Leaders Class and then the Senior class the following summer. Uhing applied for the program and upon board certification was allowed to enter the program. Upon completion this past summer, Uhing was given the title of Marine. When he graduated from college, he then became a Commissioned Officer. Sunday’s ceremony made it official.
The young man will be going to basics in Quantico, VA for 6 months starting in May. Upon graduation, he plans to attend flight school with a desire to fly helicopters.
It is believed that this was the first time a commissioning ceremony has been held in Oakland. “It was really important to me to have this in the community that has given me so much,” Uhing said.
“I wanted to give the opportunity for as much of the local military community to be here on this day.”
Several veterans, family and friends were in attendance and refreshments were served.
Oakland is proud of their veterans and of the many young men and women that have answered the call to serve.
