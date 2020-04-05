The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers anyone over the age of 65 years of age at a higher risk of contracting a severe case of COVID-19. So, it would make sense to put places like a nursing home and assisted living establishment on lockdown. Our very own Oakland Heights is no exception.
Their goal is to keep the residence safe and COVID-19 free. One of the problems is in how that happens without making the residents feel like they are alone and shut out from the world. Without the ability to have visitors like friends or even family, or go on an outing, it is not easy. In precaution, Oakland Heights has even stopped things like eating meals in the dining area and card games, altogether.
“We are doing everything we can think of to fight low morale in both the residents and staff,” said Activity Director Kelly Johnson.
They have had dress-up days for staff, and residents if they wanted, pictures of which, and more, can be seen on the Oakland Heights Facebook page. It would not be surprising to see a Tic Tac Toe game being played on the room windows with dry-erase markers. They do what they can with phone calls and video chats with the outside.
However, that comes with its own challenges, as Johnson went on to explain that the technology they have isn’t really up for social Zoom or internet-based meetings. They are working on it, but like anything, it will take time. “It would be great to have the residents visit with friends and family as a group over the net.”
There are people from the outside sending stuff in as well to try and lift spirits here. “We are getting stuff sent in all the time from both loved ones and strangers.” Johnson went on to say. “They have received letters from people that live hours away that just wanted to brighten their day.”
Letters, dress-up days, games, and everything else that they are doing seems to be helping with morale, but there is something to be said for face to face communication. While visitors from the outside can’t come in, there is no reason they can’t have the all-important face-to-face visit. The windows of the residents are a good way to say hello without putting them at risk. “We have had family come to the window and have a conversation over the phone.” Mrs. Johnson went on to say you need to get permission first, but the effort really makes the difference.
Making a difference is exactly what they are doing for the residents at Oakland Heights.
