“Hee haw! Hee haw!”
The Tri-County Saddle Club will be riding into Burt County for a Play Day capped by Donkey Polo on Saturday, Sept. 14th in the Hoot Gibson Memorial Rodeo Arena in Tekamah.
Play Day
Check in begins at 8:00 a.m. with the activities kickin’ up the dust at 9:00 a.m. Concessions will be available on site with all proceeds going to the Club.
There is an entry fee to compete in the 25 events with prizes being awarded for 1st-4th place winners.
Races include the Dollar Bill Race, Bareback Barrels, Jr. and Sr. Stake Race, Jr. and Sr. Hat Race, Poles, Barrels, Flag Races as well as assorted Pick Up Races.
Age groups include Junior Junior (10& Under), Junior (11-18) and Senior (19&Up).
Donkey Polo
Have you ever considered riding a donkey for the chance to win prizes? Do you like to dress up in silly costumes? If so, you won’t want to miss competing in the Tri-County Saddle Club Donkey Polo competition at 5:00 p.m. at the Hoot Gibson Memorial Arena in Tekamah.
Gates open at 5:00 p.m. with the event starting at 6:00 p.m.
Teams of 3 compete to win one of 3 prizes. There will also be a top prize for the best costumed team!
An admission fee gets you entrance to the event and access to concessions and a beer garden on site.
