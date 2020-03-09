Help! I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!
We have all likely seen the commercial for a device that allows quick notification from our loved ones when they find themselves in need of assistance. What happens if you’ve fallen and no one knows for sure where you are? What happens if you’ve fallen but no one can get to you? That is when you call on our first responders. This was the premise behind Oakland Fire & Rescue’s most recent training simulation.
County Road L has been closed since the March flooding of last year. It is expected open following extensive repairs this spring. Training Officer Dominick Seery posed the questions, “If a surveyor fell into one of those steep ditches off County Road L, would we be able to locate him, and would we be able to rescue him?”
On a chilly Saturday morning, Riley Borman assumed the role of the victim and crossed the frigid water and placed himself at the bottom of a ditch on the north side of the road. As the simulation call went out, Seery launched his drone to search for Borman. Oakland First Responders suited up at the Fire Hall and quickly rolled down L Road to his location. Over the period of the next couple of hours, they trained on what they hope will not become a real-life scenario.
Veteran Gisela Faudel followed Seery down the embankment tethered to a rope secured above. The victim’s real-life fiancé, Alex Kohl made her way down to begin patient assessment. Department members worked together to carefully bring Borman to the awaiting squad before everyone headed back to the Fire Hall for a debriefing.
Overall Seery was very pleased with the training and said that they learned some things to help improve patient care should the scenario ever arise. “We had a few issues, but we worked through them and the training went great,” he said. The department conducts one fire training and one EMS training each. “However, Jamie (Johnson, EMS training officer) and I are working together to increase the amount of training we do together.”
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer on the Oakland Fire & Rescue Department, please contact a member or attend a monthly meeting. Many department members are at the Fire Hall most Monday evenings for business meetings, trainings and maintenance. Seery said anyone is welcome to stop by and learn more about what they do.
