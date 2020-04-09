The Alumni Committee has decided to move the alumni events to Labor Day weekend. All the times will stay the same as always, but the date has been moved because of the COVID-19 virus.
If you have questions, please contact Marilyn Andersen, Jane Judt, Peggy Haeffner, Michael Brewer or Pam Nelsen. “Thanks everyone,” Marilyn Andersen said. “We look forward to a great turn-out of Decatur graduates on Labor Day weekend.”
