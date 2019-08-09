On Sunday, August 4th, the parking lot at Oakland Express Mini Mart was full of tractors featuring a glimpse of farming’s past. The event, named by organizers as “The Lesser Nebraska Ride” started at Oakland and wound its way to Decatur for lunch, then made the trek back to Oakland. Cletus Ernesti from Aloys and Wayne Erickson from Wisner were the two individuals who organized the ride.
This was a “just for fun” way to bring out both restored tractors and others in their everyday working condition. There were no registration fees, no caps, no t-shirts, no gift bags—just a day on the road with other antique farming enthusiasts. Spectators got a chance to see the long line of 55 tractors moving through the countryside. A few of the tractors had dual seats, so husband and wives, or father and son could make the ride together. One of the tractors had seating for four riders, with two generations making the ride. If anyone wanted a better chance to look over the tractors, they could do that at Oakland Express before and after the ride, and at the Green Lantern’s parking lot during the lunch break.
The route had tractors headed out of Oakland east on County Road L before turning north on County Road 13. The group then went east on County Road O through Bertha to County Road 27 where they turned north again, motoring up to County Road R. At R, they rolled along east to 31, north to County Road S and east again to 32. They followed 32 up to County Road V, then west back to 30 and north to Highway 51 which brought them to the Decatur lunch destination.
After enjoying lunch at the Green Lantern, the tractor owners took the opportunity to cross the bridge over the Missouri River into Iowa. Then, they made a u-turn back across into Nebraska to take a different route to the starting point just outside of Oakland. Miles of country roads were covered as they arrived on County Rd L, traveling the final miles of the return route.
Participants shared their addresses, including these Nebraska towns: Aloys, Bancroft, Beemer, Craig, Clarkson, Creighton, Carroll, Coleridge, Dodge, Hadar, Hooper, Humphrey, Leigh, Laurel, Norfolk, Newcastle, Oakland, O’Neill, Pilger, Pender, Randolph, Syracuse, Stanton, Verdigre, Valley, Waverly, Wayne, Wisner, Walthill, Waterbury, West Point and York. Also along on the ride were tractor drivers from Exira, IA, and Luverne, MN.
Some familiar faces from the area were Stan Penke driving his 1976 1066 International Harvester and Harold Lindstrom driving his 77 Oliver tractor.
