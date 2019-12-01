Charitable foundations hope for donations throughout the year, but as the Season of Giving approaches, so do reminders to donate to charities. You cannot go into a department store entrance or into the mall without being greeted with bells ringing and a donation bucket. It is an uncomfortable feeling to walk by the volunteers without giving something. After all, the bell ringers are braving uncomfortable wintry weather to collect donations.
When you decide to drop in a donation to support a cause, you want your donation to count. But your donation can’t get distributed without some costs. The people collecting your donation may be volunteering, but getting the money to the causes means there are costs that need to be funded too. Your donation is split into several pieces before it gets to those in need. Research reports that 82 cents of every dollar donated to the Salvation Army goes to the less fortunate individuals. Not bad, according to other recent reports. Other charities that were reviewed in the fact study showed the average most charities pass along to their cause is 75%. The remaining money goes to cover overhead costs.
To insure scamming charities are kept to a minimum, there are watchdogs that regularly analyze the financial documents of tens of thousands of non-profits. The scores on these findings then translate to an overall score. Less than 1% of the thousands of charities rated by an investigation by Charity Navigator have earned a perfect score.
According to Charity Navigator, they base their scoring of accountability by reviewing the willingness of a charity to explain its actions to its stakeholders; transparency is their willingness to publish critical data about the organization; and finally the financial health addresses a variety of factors, including fundraising efficiency and administrative expenses.
One well known charitable organization is Goodwill Industries. At one point within the report there were some negative facts concerning the organization. On the positive side, Goodwill Industries is known for providing jobs for veterans and individuals who face employment challenges. The ability to provide assistance comes from the sale of items donated to their stores. Also, Goodwill stores are a perfect way to give away items you no longer want or need.
Like the Goodwill Organization, the Salvation Army also accepts clothing, furniture, glassware, kitchen items, books, appliances, even automobiles. They actually have a website where you can set up a free pick-up of what you want to donate. The Salvation Family Stores sell donated items, using the proceeds to fund their adult rehabilitation centers, where individuals struggling with drug addiction and alcohol can get help and a second chance. It is also a fact that the Salvation Army is well known for their assistance during disasters and misfortunes that people are struggling with.
Individual Opinion of What Charity is Important
- Search a cause you care about. Maybe it is “hurricane relief,” “flood victims,” “rebuilding after tornado destruction” or “homeless kids”! Everyone has a preference of what they feel is most needing assistance. Look for phrases like "best charity” or “highly rated charity”.
- Search the name of the charity and look for the “complaints, “reviews”, “ratings” or “scams”.
Be Careful How You Pay
- For larger donations it’s best not to pay in cash, gift card or wiring money. Pay by check or credit card.
- Keep a record of your donation. Keep a close watch of your bank statement and credit card statement to make sure you are only charged the amount you agreed to donate. Some scammers have a way of setting up a recurring charge.
- Over the past few years there has been an increase of allowing Facebook users to ask for donations to a particular charity through an Online Giving Portal. It makes it real easy to “click to donate,” and then proceed to giving your credit card information. Before doing that, remember you are giving your credit card information to a stranger, not your Facebook friend.
Scammer Tricks to be Aware Of
- Don’t make a snap decision or be “sweet-talked” and pressured into a donation. TV ads of starving children and mistreated dogs play on our sympathy to get out our checkbook. But they also throw up a “red flag”. Stop and think “those ads don’t come cheap.” How much of my donated money will be going to pay for the ads and how much actually gets to the charity?
- Scammers change Caller ID’s to make you think they are calling from a local phone number.
- Scammers use names that sound like reputable charities. Again, it is wise to do your research before making a donation.
- Scammers have a lingo that rolls off their tongue with a well prepared plea for money. Their sentimental claims give no specifics about how your donation will actually help.
- You might be giving your donation to an organization that is not tax deductible. You won’t know unless you yourself check into their claim.
If after you do your research and still feel uncomfortable, then you may need to reconsider where you donate. There are a ton of worthwhile organizations who will use your donation wisely, without the majority of it going into the wrong pockets.
Local Charitable Organizations
When you are considering making a donation, remember our local charities. (Following is a list in no particular order) American Legions; Veterans of Foreign Wars; Our local churches; Lyons Community Hearts and Hands; the Oakland and Craig Food Bank; Decatur Development; Decatur Museum; Friends of Oakland Foundation; Lyons Community Foundation; Lyons-Decatur Schools Foundation; Oakland-Craig Schools Foundation; Nebraska Enterprise Fund; Nebraska Loess Hills Resources, Conservation and Development; Lions Clubs; local Fire and Rescue Departments; Jobs Daughters; Eastern Star; the Swedish Heritage Center; Teammates Mentoring, and many more charities exist right in our own communities. For a complete listing go online and type in “Local Charities in Burt Co”. There is a website that provides a complete list of 116 organizations. The website provides access to 990 returns, contact information, financial details and more. When donating locally you can rest assured the money is used correctly.
