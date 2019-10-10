Other than celebrity, Bill Nye has nothing on Lyons Decatur’s Paul Timm when it comes to a passion for science and education. Needless to say, when National Geographic invited Timm to an all-expense paid trip to Washington DC to partake in an Education Summit, he was quick to accept and grateful for the opportunity.
Last year, Lyons-Decatur became a partner in the Nat Geo Education Network. Timm was quick to become a certified instructor with the nationally known organization working together to use the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of the world. Four others have joined Timm from LDNE in that quest, Gary Loftis, Weston Swanson, Shawn Parks and Mackenzie Kahlandt. Parks has utilized the Nat Geo resources throughout last year’s after school program. Timm wanted to learn more about the educational opportunities afforded through Nat Geo. He was not disappointed with his time in DC.
“It was an amazing three days,” Timm enthusiastically said. “About 150 teachers were brought into DC. Twenty-five National Geographic explorers from places like Papua New Guinea, South Africa, and Zambia were there to train us in different resources available and to network for the opportunity to utilize interactive opportunities for our students with explorers,” Timm said.
He had the opportunity to meet with a group working with refugees in Greece. “They talked about what it was like to train them in order to help them become employable once they arrived in Europe.”
Timm said that certification takes a tremendous amount of time and effort but the rewards are limitless. “National Geographic is dumping a ton of money and investments creating resources for educators. Simply google National Geographic Resource Library and discover all that is available. A lot of the materials are project oriented which I am big on,” Tim said. “They have over 130 years of resources they have developed."
Timm said that LDNE was the only school in Nebraska to be a part of this education partnership. “I feel very honored and very humbled that they were willing to invest in me and bring me to DC for three days.
To learn more about National Geographic’s education endeavors, visit www.nationalgeographic.com.
