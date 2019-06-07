It was a banner day as the sun shining brightly in the sky was a welcome change from a dreary Saturday as worshipers gathered in the First Lutheran Church parking lot. The occasion was a community worship service to kick off the 30thBirthday of the Oakland Swedish Heritage Center. As the center is housed in the former First Covenant Church, worship seemed even more fitting for the celebration.
Board member Marilee Groth couldn’t believe the beautiful morning. “What? The sun is out? The clouds are gone? What a beautiful day for our celebration,” Marilee surmised as members of area churches left their buildings to join with one another before a fun day of events.
“We are so thankful for everyone who helped make our Swedish Heritage Center’s 30thbirthday party a success,” Goth said. “Beginning with the community church service with rousing verses of familiar hymns and hearing a message from Pastor Curt Hineline challenging us to ‘stay in the Word!’ It was a blessed church service outside under the tent.”
The morning service which was put together by Pastor Mike Sechler from the Evangelical Free Church with assistant from the Oakland Ministerial Association with each pastor taking part. On the heels of Vacation Bible School at several churches, children shared three animated songs before a community choir shared a couple of selections. As a special treat, the service opened with Patty Miller singing Children of the Heavenly Father in Swedish.
Royalty Crowned
Following the service, the 2019 Little Miss Sweden and Swedish Prince were crowned. Whitni Webster and Preston Rost. Whitni is the daughter of Justin and Kate Webster and Preston is the son of Clendon and Amy Rost.
Glenn and Norma Cull took to the thrones being crowned the 2019 Oakland Swedish King and Queen. The Culls were both born in the rural Oakland area and have resided here all their lives. The Oakland High graduates married and raised three children, Todd, Mike and Karen in rural Oakland. It was noted that even though their last name doesn’t end in “son,” their Swedish roots run deep.
Norma is considered one of the best Ostkaka bakers and according to their children makes a mean potatiskorv and shootbulla. She is the daughter of Elim and Berniece Witte Danielson and her family ties back to the Aseda area of Sweden where a church pew still bears her family’s name.
Glenn is the son of Charlie and Anna Cull. He too is a Smalander and still has cousins in Sweden.
The couple traveled to Sweden in 1996 with brother Ron, sister Mary and daughter Karen where they visited each of their families. The family continues to visit the states.
Patty Miller, former Swedish Festival Queen had the honor of crowning the smiling couple. The late Norm Case was the former king.
Alan and Kitty Eagle
Following a delicious lunch of ham balls, with Ostkaka for dessert and Swedish egg coffee, revelers returned upstairs of the center for a presentation from former First Covenant Pastor Alan Eagle and his wife Kitty.
Kitty shared a half-hour portrayal of famed Swedish Nightingale of the 1800’s, Jenny Lind. Many commented on how nice it was to hear her voice fill the former sanctuary once again.
Following a duet with his wife, Alan Eagle then told the story of the founding of the Swedish Heritage Center. The amusing presentation took many in attendance down memory lane and brought about a spirit of thanksgiving for what God has done in Oakland since.
Folks returned to the outdoor Lyka Till stage to listen to the Der Glucklichen Speilers (Happy Players) polka band. Cake and ice cream followed.
The Oakland Swedish Heritage Center continues to draw folks from across the globe as they visit the area with many commenting on how fun it is to see.
Tom Wallerstedt serves as the curator of the museum and was extremely grateful for both the turnout for the celebration and the communities continued support.
“I personally wish to thank all of the staff on the Board of the Heritage Center for your hard work, both individually and as a team,” Wallerstedt said. “This made the 30thbirthday party a success!”
Wallerstedt continued his appreciation, “I also wish to thank the community for your support. Without you, we would not be able to hold our monthly dinners, parties and meetings, etc. Your support has made my move back to Oakland well worthwhile. To see a smile on a face or a gleam in their eye as they enter the Center brings me joy and makes my job that much more enjoyable. To each and every one for your support, THANK YOU my friends!”
Julie Johnson serves as the Board President. Working with other volunteers the center continues to raise funds through a monthly Sunday Brunch the first Sunday of each month.
“We want to thank all our loyal supporters for all the attendance of our activities. It’s only because of them we are able to be successful.” Johnson said as she looks forward to the future of the Swedish Heritage Center.
