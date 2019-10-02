You can’t watch an episode of The Price is Right without being reminded to “help control the pet population – have your pets spayed or neutered.” It was Bob Barker’s final words each morning and current host Drew Carey keeps the tradition going.
Marc and Wendy Rexroad of rural Oakland decided to do something about the dogs that came into this world but lacked a home. Over the last 20 years, the couple have adopted six canines, usually in pairs, which they raise on the acreage between Oakland and Uehling.
“Wendy and I have always been dog lovers," Marc said. “The rescue community is just wonderful. People in various areas of the country with an overabundance of animals post dogs in need to a Facebook page with the hopes that a rescue will ‘tag’ that animal. We watch for dogs in Southwest Missouri, where we often find my breed preference and there is a wonderful lady who finds us great dogs.”
Marc said that they do a good job of getting the dogs neutered or spayed and make sure they have the vetting required for transport. Transport often takes a chain of volunteers, each driving dogs for about 100 miles to the next meeting spot. “The last dog arrived after riding in 7 different vehicles!”
In 2009 the couple adopted Gunney who was thought to be a full blooded blue nosed pit bull. But Gunney grew longer, but not taller, developed quite the howl, and it became evident that he was part basset hound.
Several years later they lost Frankie, a once in a lifetime dog who they miss dearly. It wasn’t long before they contacted Dolly’s Legacy Rescue in Lincoln and adopted a special needs dog named Henry. “Henry has a spinal injury, but now gets around great and grew to come awfully close to filling Frankie’s paw prints,” Marc said.
Marc and Wendy continue to rescue dogs through a fostering program bringing them to their country home.
“In 2014 Dolly’s Legacy contacted us about a dog who needed rescue and wondered if we would consider fostering,” Marc remembers. “Not having children of our own, we decided it was time to give back in some way. We are blessed with having our 9 acres, so I installed over 2700 feet of fence and the fostering began. Maria was the first of our 3 ‘foster fails’ where you foster a dog and end up not being able to let them go. Since then we have fostered 22 animals.”
They also work with Town and Country Humane Society in Papillion. Marc said that even though they have an actual animal shelter location, they also look for people to foster animals as they often run short of space for animals in need. Assistance comes from other families who are willing to give temporary homes until a permanent owner is found.
“As a foster you have the choice of which dogs you want to take in. While I like Pits, there are times when their breed wrongly gets a bad reputation, so they don’t get adopted very fast. Through my experience I have found any breed can be trained to be gentle and friendly as it’s all about how they are raised and treated. We are open to whatever breed we think will work in our pack but I do require seeing a video of the dog interacting with other dogs before we take it. There are no costs with many groups, as they pay for vetting and often times have food and/or toys donated,” Marc said.
Through adoptions, they have built relationships with some great families. The dogs they have fostered have gone to Fremont, Bennington, Lincoln, Omaha, Kansas and Oklahoma. Bao, one of their rescues stayed here in Burt County after being adopted by Dee and Jay Johnson.
“Fostering is not without its challenges,” Marc said. “Many of the dogs need training of some sort but I have grown to really enjoy that. Eventually, I would love to work as a dog trainer in my spare time. There are a lot more similarities in training dogs and teaching students than you might think. We have had a few scuffles and a couple returns from adopters, but for the most part it has been a positive experience.”
The Rexroads believe that they receive just as much as they give to the dogs they rescue.
“After a rough day, it is a joy to watch the dogs run and romp through the tall grass and chase birds they don’t realize they can never catch. Knowing the history of these dogs who didn’t have a home, maybe were locked in a cage, or just had a terrible life in general, it is great to see them on the way to a much better life. I know that what we do is not a world changing action, but for the dogs we take in, it certainly is.”
There are many organizations out there looking for new foster families and the Rexroads can help put you in touch with with those interested. “Truthfully, it is a great way to “
'test drive' a dog and help save a life at the same time,” Marc said.
For those in Lyons - Wendy’s parents are Dan and Linda Rasmussen. Linda worked for Brehmers as the Secretary/bookkeeper for a long time. Dan and Linda ran an auto repair shop in Lyons for many years but now live on the Rexroad’s place in a home Marc and Wendy built in 2003. “Dan loves giving out dogs treats to our five dogs and one we are currently fostering, every morning after their walk.”
A note from the author:
Recently Curt Hineline, General Manager of the Lyons Mirror-Sun and Oakland Independent asked me to consider adding an additional weekly human interest article about the people in and around our communities. So, after some consideration, I decided to go ahead and give it a try.
This was my first article and was something that interested me, I hope you found it interesting as well.
When I contacted Marc, otherwise known as Mr. Rexroad to his Oakland-Craig students, this was his response. “I would be thrilled to do something like that. I could go on for pages.”
Do you have an idea for a human interest, feel-good story? Feel free to contact me, Debbie Krutilek, at 402.870.0749 with your ideas.
