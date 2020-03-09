When someone calls 911, their call is routed through a dispatcher who calmly takes the pertinent information and assesses the needs of their caller. Should an EMT or sheriff's deputy respond?
"You have to know the questions to ask," Burt County dispatcher Vickie Barr said. "All they want is someone to be there now and fix it now. Sometimes it's hard for them to answer questions when they are upset."
Getting the information is key, she said.
"Our biggest deal is to get the information to the responders so the can know what they need to do," Barr said. "It's all team. Nothing would happen without the other."
Barr has been a dispatcher in Burt County for 20 years, under three sheriffs. She started filling in one night a week for a friend who was a dispatcher and it grew into full-time work. She typically works 4 p.m. to midnight.
Barr will read when there's downtime.
Some of the calls can be difficult to receive. But Barr said it can't stop her.
"It can be bad sometimes but that bad call doesn't stop what's going on at the other side of town," she said. "You have to be able to put it away. I don't think you'd be able to do this job if you couldn't."
Barr doesn't want people to think it's always bad.
"It isn't always horrible," she said. "I hope that's not a misconception people have."
On any given night, there can be several calls or there could be very few.
"There's no rhyme or reason to the number of calls," Barr said. "We can be as busy on a Tuesday as we ever are on a Friday."
During down time between calls, Barr and other dispatchers will write up and log the calls. She writes notes when answering the calls and said it's easier for her to do it that way. But the logs help other dispatchers know what happened and can provide information if needed down the road.
"Dispatchers have their own language," she said. "They all have their own shorthand."
Just when she thinks it's time to fill out standard reports and complete paperwork, a call can change those plans, according to Barr.
Barr said nothing really surprises her on the calls.
"One split second can change somebody's world," she said. "Last year, we averaged a little over 900 calls incoming, a little over 400 calls outgoing and about 175 calls to 911 a month. Not all of those 911 calls turn into an action, but they are still calls you have to handle accordingly."
Besides calls, people will walk in with questions or needing signatures.
"We are here every day of the year," Barr said.
"It is nice to be able to help someone. Not all calls are gloom and doom so it's nice to be able to help people when you can. Most people are appreciative of that. Nothing is small when they call. It's important. For the rough calls we get there are good calls. It balances it out."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.