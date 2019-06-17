My story began with noticing three log-shaped monuments with World War I and the same last name on them. One inscription read Eva Crowell, WWI nurse. Being the only woman from Lyons to serve in WWI, I wanted to learn her story.
I accessed Lyons newspapers back to the late 1800's through the Lyons Public Library website, and found that Eva graduated from Lyons High School. She trained to be a teacher, and after teaching for four years, got her nursing degree in Lincoln, followed by post-graduate nursing in Los Angeles, CA. She enlisted, as did her brother, Ralph. While they were in different military training camps awaiting transport to France, their sister Clara died of influenza.
I thought that might have bearing on the three log monuments, arranged in advance, with two heading to war, and losing another to influenza.
The Mirror-Sun articles identify Eva as a Red Cross nurse. When she got overseas, her first months were spent working in an Evacuation Hospital in Treves (now known as Trier), Germany. She also worked in France. Articles upon her return encouraged local individuals to offer her their appreciation for all that she had done for the troops overseas. It was suggested that she deserved a gold medal.
I thought, why not get a tile for Eva on the new Lyons Veterans Plaza memorial? So I did, and since the information I had identified her as a Red Cross nurse, we added that symbol for her tile. Even before America entered the war, Red Cross nurses had been serving and helping in other European countries.
Then, a few weeks later, I found an article including information her family shared with the paper.
In September of 1945, Eva had been invited to a reception for General Jonathan Mayhew Wainwright IV, who was the highest ranking officer held as a prisoner of war by the Japanese, of which he was for three years. Upon his release, he was welcomed at the Veterans Hospital in his hometown of Walla Walla, WA. Eva said that it was one of her most memorable experiences to have met and shaken hands with him. He had been in the Argonne offense when she was a nurse at Hospital Base 49 during WWI.
Now I had a solid clue. I found Eva's name on the list of 100 nurses at Base Hospital 49, near Allerey, France.
While researching, I learned several interesting facts. Nurses gave up all previous affiliations with hospitals or organizations, like the Red Cross, as military nurses were subject to military orders. The nurses also wore the uniform of the service in which they were enlisted, Army, Navy, etc. Nurses earned $50 per month, which was on par with what a male Army Medical Corps Sergeant First Class earned. The nurses went where they were assigned, and there were a number of Nebraska women serving in other overseas base hospitals. Nurses also received military funerals.
The US Army grew from about 200,000 soldiers in April 1917 to 2,000,000 by the fall of 1918. An entire medical system had to be put together on short notice and sent overseas into a war zone. Doctors from what is now the University of Nebraska Medical Center recognized the problem and started plans to become a field hospital, organized with Red Cross assistance. It was up to Nebraskans to raise the $75,000 through private donations for equipment, supplies, and beds for 1,000 patients.
Base Hospital Unit 49 was up and running in August 1918 with 400 enlisted personnel. It was part of a complex of six hospitals near the small French village of Allerey. The whole complex had everything one would expect for a military installation. Railroad tracks came through the center, which was important because they would bring trainloads of wounded and sick to the hospital. The wooden barracks were to house patients, and lines of tents housed the medical personnel. Each hospital had one or two specialized areas. Base 49's specialties were grave surgeries, shell shock, now known as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
The hospital saw its first influenza patients at the beginning of the second (and most destructive) wave in the summer of 1918. Eight cases arrived among a trainload of the wounded. Passing weeks proved that this was no ordinary influenza. It felled the healthiest and most robust young men, and spread with alarming speed. By the end of September 1918, there were 110 new cases. By October 6, 1918, 242 new cases were hospitalized. A record number of 1,945 new cases arrived at the medical complex on November 10, 1919. Despite wearing masks, many exhausted doctors, nurses, and ambulance drivers contracted influenza. 15,000 American troops died in France from influenza.
In America, this silent killer also worked its way through all of the military training camps, was spread at home by personnel on leave waiting orders, and through trained military ready to ship out to France. Within 2-3 days, the strongest and young would be dead- 30,000 military lost on American soil, and 15,000 in France.
All along the Western Front, influenza spread just at the time the Meuse-Argonne push got underway. The Argonne campaign was one of the bloodiest battles of WWI, with 26,000 Americans killed. The Allerey hospital center was situated so that it received the most wounded men during the Argonne battle. Once the battle began, surgeons had treated 800 wounded and doctors covered 600 medical cases, knowing there would be three more trains bringing wounded yet that evening.
Colonel J.H. Ford, commander of the Allerey Hospital Center was very complimentary. “The people of Nebraska may justly be proud of Base Hospital Unit 49. The official report shows that it has the lowest percentage of mortality of any hospital unit in the American army.”
When Hospital 49 was dismantled, Eva was assigned to Germany to care for American wounded.
Eva passed away in January of 1948. The heading for her obituary was titled “Army Nurse Funeral.” Eva received military rites at her funeral in Walla Walla, WA, and was buried here in the Lyons Cemetery, having lived a life of service for 68 years.
