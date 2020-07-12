Last Saturday was the 4th of July. We celebrated the birthday of our country. In years past, the people of Lyons and surrounding communities would gather in the park for a day of fun, games, and food, topped off with a show of fireworks in the sky.
This year, however, had to be different. With restrictions caused by the COVID crisis, the day of fun, games, and food in the park was not able to happen. “For the longest time, we didn’t know if we could even do a fireworks show,” saidKyle Brink, Community Club and City Council member. “So the fact that we could get this done and give the community something normal to look forward to made us happy.”
The part that really helped was the fact that spectators could come into the park to see them. “Given that some people were still skeptical about coming to the show, we still had a good turn out.” Brinks continued with that there were people sitting in the outfield and a lot of cars along the road coming into Lyons.
Spectators weren’t the only people that enjoyed the park that evening. The campgrounds in the park were filled to capacity as well. With people in the outfield and in the camping grounds, it doesn’t mean they didn’t practice social distancing. “I did see that a lot of the people stayed in their cars or in the back of their trucks. They were also staying in their family groups.” Brinks observed.
Even though the show went off without a problem, one of the bigger concerns was the lack of funds. “COVID hit us hard when it came to fundraising this year.”
The numbers have not been tallied up yet from all the donations that our community was able to generate, but Brink wants the public to know that if you wanted to donate but weren’t able to, you can still do so.
