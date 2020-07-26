Students return to classroom on August 13th
Last school year was cut short back in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The big question on everyone’s mind is will school start back up in the fall, and if so, what will it look like? At last Monday’s LDNE school board meeting, Superintendent Fred Hansen announced that there is a plan in place for when the 2020-2021 school year starts up on August 13th.
Over the summer, the Nebraska Board of Education and Nebraska health departments, including our Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) have been working on a feasible plan to get the students of Nebraska back into the classrooms. According to Mr. Hansen, “This plan and the procedures in it could change at any time based on recommendations from the health department.”
The plan that they are putting in place is very detailed. It is based on a color scale. It starts with Level 1- Green which means low community spread to Level 4-Red being severe community spread. Each level has different protocols growing more and more restrictive when it comes to social distancing. If the ELVPHD calls for Level-3 precaution, they will switch to an AM and PM schedule. The most restrictive is Level- 4 where the school will switch to online learning. “The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department makes the decision on what risk level we are at. They are hoping to make this decision weekly,” informed Mr. Hansen.
One of the challenges the school had last year was with on-line teaching, as not everyone had access to the technology needed. The LDNE administration has worked hard over the summer to solve this problem. “We have purchased iPads so that all of the elementary students can receive an iPad,” Mr. Hansen said. “Our secondary students are all given a computer to use if we move to remote learning. We will work individually with families who have limited or lack access to the internet.”
Not everyone is at the same place when it comes to being at-risk. The health department and administration have plans for special needs students as well. “Our IEP and 504 plan teams will address students who have special needs or are at risk to make sure we meet their needs safely,” LDNE Elementary Principal Brenda Totten explained.
The ELVPHD understands the need and importance of getting students back into the classrooms. “Each school will have a certain level of autonomy when it comes to what they do for their students.” Gina Uhing Director of the ELVPHD.
Ultimately, the ELVPHD ae the ones who will determine what level we will be at on a week to week basis. They will use a systematic checklist of sorts to judge the levels. “This will allow us to make a more precise determination between counties,” Director Uhing said “That means if levels go up in Madison County they won’t necessarily affect Burt County. Of course, Governor Ricketts can supersede our directives at any time.”
A link to the complete copy of the LDNE Safe Return to School Plan is on the school website, which can be found at Lyonsdecaturschools.org.
