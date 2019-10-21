With the Christmas season fast approaching, area residents are invited to a series of concerts. For ten years the former Burt County Brass Quintet has concertized throughout Burt, Cuming, and Washington counties. The Quintet has developed a devoted audience and a reputation for exciting performances.
Now in 2019 the northeast Nebraska based Quintet has launched into its second decade with the addition of two new players from Washington and Douglas counties and a new name.
Jeff Mount
Jeff Mount, tuba, has been a band director for 31 years, the last 20 in Blair. He and his wife Janet have been married for 34 years and have two children: Alana, a 5th grade teacher at Montclair Elementary in Omaha, and Ryan, a student at UNO. Jeff's grandson Calvin also keeps the family very busy.
Ryan Beasley
Ryan Beasley, trumpet, works as a programmer at TD Ameritrade in Omaha. Throughout the year Ryan keeps himself busy playing in many musicals around the Omaha metro and in the Blair Area Community Band. When he's not playing trumpet, you can find Ryan playing golf or playing frisbee with his dog, Winnie.
With the addition of these two new players, the Quintet is now known as "NE-Brass-ka". The name is inclusive of each of the members in the Quintet, where the ensemble performs, and the music performed.
David Rush
There are three continuing members in NE-Brass-ka. David Rush, French horn, is the chaplain at Crowell Memorial Home in Blair. He has been playing French horn for 50 years participating in various bands and brass ensembles such as the Blair Area Concert Band and NE-Brass-ka. David is married to his wife Gay, and they have two children, Ashlyn, a sophomore in college also playing the French horn, and Caitlyn, an 8th grade student in Blair playing the oboe.
Sharon Fugman
Sharon Fugman, trombone, has taught music in Milwaukee Public Schools, St. Mary's School in Storm Lake IA and St. Joseph's Key West School in Dubuque IA. In retirement Sharon also enjoys playing piano and life on the Missouri River in Decatur.
Gary Fugman
Gary Fugman, trumpet, is a founding member of the Quintet. He has been the Director of Bands and Assistant Professor of Music to high schools and colleges throughout the Midwest. In the 21st Century Gary graduated from seminary and has been a pastor in Eastern Nebraska. Married to Sharon, Gary is active in Christian communities, the Blair Area Community Band, Northeast Nebraska Astronomy Club and Logan Valley Artists.
Upcoming Christmas Concerts
Over ten years NE-Brass-ka has developed concert audiences in all seasons. The 2019 Christmas Concert season will draw audiences to Sunday, November 24 2:30 pm at the Blair Crowell Home, Saturday, December 7 2pm at the Lyons Library, Saturday, December 14 at 2pm at Blair Congregational Church, Sunday, December 15 at 3pm at the Bancroft Senior Center and Saturday, December 21 at 2pm at Oakland Heights Assisted Living Center. The concerts are open to the public. Please call these locations for details.
NE-Brass-ka is available to perform for events throughout Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa. Please contact any member or call Pastor Gary Fugman at 402-349-1953.
