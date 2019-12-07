A “Mitten Tree” is on display at First Northeast Bank of Nebraska – Lyons to help brighten the holidays for Lyons-Decatur children.
Mittens contain information and requests from local children. Please stop at the Lyons bank and pick up a mitten to help brighten the holiday season for the kids. Call Tami Westerhold or Leah Miller at 402.687.2640 or Gloria Meyers at 402.685.5621 if you have any questions or would like to get a mitten. They will also accept cash donations to help fulfill any mittens that may not have been satisfied.
