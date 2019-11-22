Kick-off the holiday season by joining the Lyons Public Library in their 2019 Festival of Trees. This fundraising event helps fund children's programming including the Summer Reading Program, Preschool story hour, as well as family and youth events.
The Festival of Trees is a free family event (donations welcome) and will be held Friday & Saturday, November 22nd & 23rd from 10 am-7 pm, Sunday & Monday, November 24th & 25th from 11 am- 4 pm.
Coffee, cider and snacks will be served during festival hours and Saturday & Sunday soup will be offered for an additional charge from 11 am-1:30 pm. Also, there will not be a bake sale this year; instead we will have a holiday gift boutique until all items are gone.
Reminder for those who have entered trees this year, take down will be held on Monday, November 25th from 5 pm-8 pm or Tuesday, November 26th from 9 am-noon or 5 pm-8 pm. We're looking forward to a great holiday season! Also, on a side note, if anyone that has used the library meeting room accidentally took home their coffee containers, Mrs. Hollman asks that you please bring them back to the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.