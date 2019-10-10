Kick-off the holiday season by joining the Lyons Public Library in their 2019 Festival of Trees.
This fundraising event helps fund children's programming- including the Summer Reading Program, Preschool story hour, family and youth events. Please consider entering a tree (no charge) decorated using the theme-The Wonders of Christmas (optional).
It can be a traditional tree, one decorated with items related to your group or organization, one with special collections or homemade ornaments- there is no limit to the type of tree you can choose to display. We will have limited access to electricity for lights but please bring your own marked extension cord. All tree entry participants are in charge of bringing their own trees, decorations, lights, marked extension cords, and in charge of setting up and taking down their own trees.
We will also be featuring Christmas villages that will be displayed in our locked cases and would love to display them for you! NOTE: There will be no bake sale this year; instead we will have a holiday gift boutique until all items are gone.
The Festival of Trees will be held Friday & Saturday, November 22nd & 23rd from 10 am-7 pm, Sunday & Monday, November 24th & 25th from 11 am- 4 pm. Coffee, cider and snacks will be served during the hours & Saturday & Sunday SOUP will be offered for an additional charge from 11 am-1 pm.
TREE SET UP: will be Thursday, November 21st from 3 pm-8 pm and TAKE DOWN: will be held on Monday, November 20th from 5 pm-8 pm or Tuesday, November 21st from 9 am-noon or 5 pm-8 pm. Please return completed tree entry forms to either Geraldine Peterson or bring them into the Lyons Public Library.
REMINDER: All tree entry forms are due no later than NOVEMBER 4th! If you would like to enter a tree this year and don't already have a tree entry form, please stop by the Lyons Public Library and grab one and fill it out. We're looking forward to a great holiday season!
