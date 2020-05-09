A wise man once told me that the hardest thing to do in retirement is nothing. Next year for LDNE first grade teacher Wanda Brovont, retirement is going going to be anything but boring.
The decision to make this year her last did not come easy. “I love watching the students
progress and achieve their own accomplishments.” Mrs. Brovont went on to say, “ The deciding factors were that I want to be able to attend more of my grandchildren’s school events and not have them interfere with my teaching and also to focus on staying as healthy as possible.”
Mrs. Brovont started her career in the spring of 1975. She finished that school year in
Lincoln, teaching Kindergarten for a teacher who had been sick. From there she went to teach kindergarten for 3 years in Homer. After taking a break from working to stay home with her growing family, she went to work subbing for LDNE in 1985 and was able to take a full time teaching position in 1986.
From there she had positions as the Title I math teacher, kindergarten and finally ending up as the first grade teacher. “Now several years later, my teaching career will end while teaching from home.”
Unfortunately, with the school being closed for the rest of the school year Mrs. Brovont won’t be able to get the warm send-off that she otherwise would have. She is optimistic about being able to say her proper good-byes. “Fortunately living in a small community, I will have the opportunity to reconnect with the students and co-workers.” Mrs. Brovont went on to say “I will miss the students the most because each one was unique in their own way. However my family knows, I definitely will not be missing the technological advances!“
She will be spending her retirement living life with her family, going to events of her grandchildren, and she plans on working hard on her crafts as well.
As a final farewell to a long joyous career, Mrs. Brovont had this to say, “It has been a great pleasure to teach in my hometown. I sure enjoyed teaching the children of former students. I would like to thank the administration, current, and past, for what they have done over the years.”
