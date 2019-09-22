Logan View Alumni and patrons of the district are invited to a Celebration of 50 years of excellence in education at Logan View. We are celebrating 50 years with a celebration/homecoming tailgate on Friday September 27th .
The tailgate will be from 4:15 to 5:00 outside the elementary school with hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks. A free will donation will be collected, and the monies will be directed toward the scholarship fund. The school will then be open from 5:00 to 6:00 for those wishing to take a tour.
You can check out the elementary school if you haven't been able to see it yet and the high school will also be open for viewing the changes made over the years. This is an excellent opportunity to learn about the Logan View Education Foundation and the scholarships we provide for our students.
The Logan View High School homecoming football game will start at 6:30. Come on out and support your Raiders!!
