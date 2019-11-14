Things to do are nothing new
Every year in early October we start hearing about the importance of getting our flu shots. Getting a flu shot is an important part of guarding against something everyone is easily exposed to, once the bug starts going around.
Our local clinics in Lyons, Oakland and Decatur make it simple to get your annual shot, making you less likely to come down with the dreaded flu. We should all consider ourselves fortunate to have clinics in each of our communities, offering vaccinations,annual exams, school and work physicals, DOT physicals, as well as so many other ways to assist with health management. Not all rural communities have what we have when it comes to medical facilities in our own hometowns.
Our local schools report they haven’t seen a lot of illness so far this year. Beth Doht at Lyons-Decatur reported, “We haven’t had a lot of students missing school because of illness.” She then added, “Knock on wood.” Julie Ehlers at Oakland-Craig noted they have had a few students missing some days of classes because of illnesses, but nothing that is cause for alarm.
Consider the flu symptoms when you are on the fence about getting a flu shot. The symptoms are fevers, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches and fatigue. Add to all that, a sore throat, nausea, loss of appetite and shortness of breath. A flu shot can help avoid all those miserable symptoms and is well worth a little poke in the arm.
Influenza or more commonly called “the flu” is a contagious viral infection. Unfortunately, just because you have had the flu once, that doesn’t mean you won’t get it multiple times throughout a lifetime. The symptoms usually last for 5 to 7 days. However, the fatigue and worn out feeling can linger for several weeks. Unfortunately, the virus can’t be treated by antibiotics. Over-the-counter medicines can help relieve some of the symptoms, ans be sure to get lots of rest and drink plenty of fluids.
Serious complications can be a result from catching the flu and at times can require hospitalization. It is important to remember, as we get older, so does our immune system. At the age of 65, the flu becomes more dangerous because flu-related complications increase. The stakes of developing severe complications are also a concern for patients with chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, COPD or asthma.
How likely is it that you will catch the flu virus from touching a handrail or countertop or doorknob? Pretty likely, according to research. The flu virus can survive on hard surfaces for 24 to 48 hours. During flu season we all should be a little squeamish about touching surfaces in public areas. It is possible someone who has the flu sneezed into their hand, then passed thru the same door you are going through. Any surface can harbor a virus, such as light switches, faucets, and shopping carts. Anything you touch more than likely has some virus germs lurking on it during the height of flu season. How many times have you unconsciously rubbed you eye or covered a yawn, not even realizing it, after you touched something that has been exposed to the flu virus?
So how do we protect ourselves, in addition to being vaccinated? We can’t wear latex gloves and change to a new pair every time we touch something. It would be rude not to return a handshake. The number one thing to remember, then, is to thoroughly wash your hands with soap and hot water often. Keep your hands away from your face. Use proper sneeze etiquette using a tissue or sneezing into the crook of your elbow. It is also a good idea to carry an alcohol-based hand-sanitizer to use in cases when soap and water aren’tavailable.
We shouldn’t be germaphobes or live in a bubble, but we can protect ourselves by going to our local clinics for an annual flu shot. We can also be conscious of how the flu virus is lurking on surfaces, waiting to be spread to the next unsuspecting person.
