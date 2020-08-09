Even though the doors remain closed at the Senior Center in Decatur, some things are still going forward. The Meals-on-Wheels program and Curb-Side meals have been on-going. To reserve a noon meal, please call the day before, phone # 349-5525. A nutritious meal will be ready and waiting for you at the front door of the Center, delivered by Jackie Anderson (or you may be greeted and served by a volunteer). If you qualify you can request the noon meal to be delivered to your home. Certain qualifications, such as health or mobility issues will be evaluated to determine if you can have your lunch delivered to your home. Meals are available Monday through Friday. A monthly menu is available upon request. The monthly menu is also published in this newspaper.
On Friday, the popular cinnamon rolls are freshly baked and available for purchase. To order rolls, call in by Thursday to place your order of a 1/2 dozen or a full dozen.
All the food served at the Center is purchased by the Center. There have been some misconceptions that the food is provided through the Government commodity program.
Other expenses that fall on the shoulders of the center are the cost of salaries, operating costs, and insurance. The Center is responsible for the purchase all the appliances. There is also a monthly $425 expense to cover the combination of rent and utilities costs which is paid to the village. To stay afloat financially, the Center holds fundraisers and accepts donations. If someone wants to make a donation for a certain purpose, they can designate what they want their donation to be used for. An example given by the committee was that they would like to purchase a broaster, making it possible to offer broasted chicken on the monthly menu. When donations are made without a specified purchase, the donation goes into the General Fund for overall expenses.
Other income is received through the Northeast Nebraska Area on Aging Agency. A percentage of meals are reimbursed by the agency. For meals served to those who are under the age of 60, the agency does not provide reimbursement. The price of meals served to anyone under the age of 60 is higher than the suggested donation of $4.00 for anyone 60+.
The Center also benefits from the agency by getting financial assistance for the numerous activities offered by the Senior Center. For instance, Tai-Chi classes, FROG classes, Bingo and the sale of greeting cards. (The Senior Center welcomes greeting card donations and then sells cards for 10 cents each.) The greeting cards are located on the desk as you enter the door.
Occasionally the Center has a request for use of the Center for family reunions, etc. The Center can be rented for $100 (plus a $100 deposit, which is refunded if everything is left as it was before the event). If the kitchen is also requested, the cost is $175 (plus a deposit of $175).
The Sears Center was built by the Sears Foundation and the Foundation continues to take care of the cost of the entire structure.
An upcoming fund-raiser is planned for September 11-12th. If you have items you would like to donate that are “gently-used” the Center will be happy to take them for their garage sale. They will accept sellable items you no longer want or have use for. Marilyn Andersen noted that any donated items that are not sold will be taken to Act 2 in Onawa after the garage sale. If you want your items back if they aren’t sold, you need to let someone know when you bring them.
Jackie Anderson, manager, and Patti Taylor, head cook, noted there is the another way to assist the Senior Center. They appreciate donations of baking items such as flour, sugar, powdered sugar, brown sugar, etc. Coffee and tea are also needed and welcomed.
