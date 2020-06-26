July 3rd Party in the Park to feature fireworks only
Fireworks are a go for the annual Oakland Chamber of Commerce Party in the Park on Fri., July 3rd. Social distancing is encouraged but organizers believe there will be room for everyone. Fireworks will begin once the sky is dark enough. Viewers can utilize the football field and bleachers in the park.
“We are disappointed to not be able to provide many of the activities that usually accompany our Independence Day celebration in Oakland,” Chamber President Sue Beckner said. “Considering all that is going on right now, we felt it was important that we hold this celebration. We are looking forward to getting the community together to celebrate.”
Beckner said it is unfortunate not being able to provide the bounce houses, vendors and beer garden that normally accompany the day’s festivities. “We do encourage everyone to feel free to attend and ask that everyone stay safe.”
Donations are welcome but will not be accepted the night of the celebration. Instead, donations can be made at Alli’s Flower Shoppe or at both First Northeast Bank of Nebraska locations in Oakland. For those wanting to make a donation online, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/july-3rd-party-in-the-park.
As always, the chamber reminds you to bring your own lawn chairs and blankets. The bleachers will also be open for seating. Please respect the launch zone that will be marked the night of the celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.