The world, including our town of Lyons, has been living on a day to day basis since March when COVID-19 showed its ugly head. Annual events like graduations, proms, and sporting seasons have been postponed or canceled. The Lyons City Council and the Lyons Community Club are excited to announce that the show must go on in regard to the fireworks on the 4th of July.
“With everything going on the way it has, we feel the community as a whole needs to have something to look forward to,” City Council member Kyle Brink told the Mirror-Sun. “It is not decided yet if we’ll be able to allow people in the park to view the fireworks show, but the show itself is scheduled to happen on the 4th.”
In years past, the 4th of July was a big event in the park with games, music, and food, topped off with a show of lights and sounds from fireworks set off by the Lyons Fire Department. “Of course, there is nothing that we would like more than doing the events we usually do, but with all the requirements and regulation it is just not a possibility right now,” Brink said. “That is why we are for sure doing the fireworks show. We feel the community deserves to have something normal but still keep people safe.”
The event in the park was not the only thing snuffed out by COVID regulations. The fireworks themselves are paid for by the City Council and Lyons Community Club. Both organizations paid half. As the city council had the budget already to go for it, the club is finding themselves reaching deep to build up their half of the funds because they rely heavily on donations. “Usually by now we have had events and do some fundraising but due to COVID that wasn’t an option this year.” Brinks did say that there is still a chance to donate for this year’s fireworks display. For the people that are interested, you can drop off a donation to:
- Steiny’s General Store
- Petal Pushers
- First Northeast Bank of Nebraska
- Mail it to Sharon Brink at 240 North Third Street Lyons Nebraska
With everything changing so fast it is likely that they won’t know until next week if not later if the show will be able to be viewed from the park or not, but the City Council and the Lyons Community Club are determined to provide a show for the 4th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.