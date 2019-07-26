On Sunday, August 4, 2019, we will celebrate the 54th State-legislated Neihardt Day at the historic site in Bancroft. This outdoor event is free and open to the public with vendors, food, speakers, music, and opportunities to look through the museum, view the sculptures and other fine artwork, peek into Neihardt’s study, walk the Sacred Hoop, and enjoy the beautiful garden. For the 52nd time, the Master of Ceremonies will be Ron Hull, well-known NET personality. The program will include a presentation by Fred Nielsen from UNO on “The Origins of American Environmentalism” to address an eco-philosophy topic that was important to Neihardt’s work; “Music of the Germanic Lands” by David Marsh in acknowledgement of Neihardt’s family background and that of so many northeastern Nebraska residents; and Neihardt Foundation board members will share a couple of Neihardt’s poems. Lunch will be available for purchase from 11:30 – 1:30 provided by a local caterer, or bring your own. The program begins at 1:30. There will be some bleacher seating but you can also bring your chairs. The book/gift store will be open all day. Outside vendors will include Nebraska author and teacher Joel Green, and Red Road Herbs.
The Neihardt State Historic Site is located at 306 West Elm Street in Bancroft, NE. Admission and parking is free. For more information, see our website at neihardtcenter.org, call us at 1-888-777-4667 or 402-648-3388, or like us on Facebook. The Neihardt State Historic Site is part of History Nebraska. This event is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska, Neihardt Foundation, and Cuming County Visitors Bureau.
