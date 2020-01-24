We just celebrated Christmas, Christ with us, and your local astronomy club has again received questions about what telescope should I buy for my youngster. Let me say that just about every new year we at Northeast Nebraska Astronomy Club (NENAC) have someone who got a telescope for Christmas come to us and ask for help as to how to use their gift telescope. Sometimes the gift telescope is a usable or salvageable viewing device. And sometimes we just have to inform the family that this telescope would be better used as a clothes rack! It's hard to believe, but some telescopes are worse than having no telescope at all. At NENAC we are here for you. As in life, education about telescopes adds information that helps us avoid or correct mistakes.
You are invited, especially if you received a telescope for Christmas, to NENAC Friday, January 24 at 7pm at the Lyons Library and Saturday, January 25 at 7pm at the Decatur Sears Center. There Pastor Gary Fugman will discus with you what telescopes can do when using them day...or night. Do they kill your view? Are they hard to handle and use? Or, do they thrill your eye and encourage their use? An example of a bad scope made good will be shown at NENAC.
Then, January star charts will be freely given and discussed. Weather permitting, Friday we will go 3 miles south of Lyons to the Cory and Tracie Martin residence to view Venus and Milky Way deep sky objects through large astronomical telescopes. With clear skies Saturday we will observe on the south side of Decatur at Fugman Observatory with the 17.5" diameter telescope. Please wear warm clothes as winter evenings cool quickly. You are encouraged to bring your telescope and binoculars to the meetings and observing sessions.
For more information on this and future NENAC presentations, google "NENACstars" or call Pastor Gary Fugman at 402-349-1953 and Keep Looking Up!
Questions to Consider:
1) Telescopes diameter determines the amount of light brought to your eye. What does a larger diameter astronomical telescope allow you to see better?
2) What is the role of the mount, the holding mechanism, on a telescope? Why is the mount important?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.