MercyOne Oakland continues to take a novel approach to patient care through telehealth opportunities as the COVID 19 Pandemic continues.
Physician’s Assistant Amber Davis said that it has been and adjustment seeing patients through video and audio conferencing but reported that they are adjusting well to the process. Hansen has been with MercyOne Oakland for six years. “We would ideally like to have our full staff with us but it seems to be running smoothly,” Hansen said.
It has been about one month since the clinic’s care providers at MercyOne began seeing patients via telehealth. Sitting behind their desk looking at a pair of computers, providers are able to video and audio conference while their patients stay safe at home. One computer screen is equipped with a camera and the other is used to display a patients file. There has been a bit of a learning curve for Doctors Tracie Martin and Pradeepa Vimalachandran, and PA’s Amber Hansen and Pete Thiele. It has also been a learning curve for patients.
“Most patients are finding it easy to use their cell phones,” Hansen said. “We also utilize regular telephone conversations. If there are problems that need to be seen in clinic, we can see those in special circumstances.
Hansen said she said there would likely need to be a decline in the number of COVID 19 cases reported before they return to a more traditional process of seeing patients. That decision will be made by MercyOne.
It seems that every industry is having to take a fresh approach to the way they meet the needs of their clientele. Hansen said that she could certainly see how this approach can be beneficial to their patients and the community, but she is ready to get back to face to face contact.
“We are pleased that technology has been very helpful for us to continue to see patients but we would certainly like to see things get back to normal,” she said. “We are happy there is still visual contact available. We miss our true face to face contact.”
