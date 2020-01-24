39 in Mentoring Program at Oakland-Craig
Nearing it’s 10th year, the Oakland-Craig TeamMates Mentoring Program continues to touch the lives of mentors and mentees. Started in Nebraska by Coach Tom Osborne and locally by Jen Hinman, the program pairs students with adults in a mentoring relationship.
A beef burger fundraiser for the local chapter is planned for Fri., Jan. 24th from 5:00-9:00 p.m. in the elementary commons at the Oakland-Craig Elementary. Everyone is invited to enjoy this free will donation dinner as they take in the O-C vs. North Bend Central basketball games.
Since 2011, O-C TeamMates have had 30 matches and currently there are 39 student-adult pairings.
Tami Brands serves as the president of the TeamMates board and is a former coordinator at Oakland-Craig. She has trained all the new mentors and mentees and oversaw all the matches as coordinator. She has helped coordinate all their events and worked with the board to promote the program. She is also a mentor herself to a 7th-grade girl.
“With have 6 kids at home, I realized I was way too busy for a full-time job and made the decision to be a stay at home mom again,” Tami recalls. “I loved my role with TeamMates and wanted to still stay involved with the program. I took over as the board president and Pam Lane took my job at the school being the program coordinator.”
Brands said that the first step to becoming a mentor the is to apply at teammates.org. After you have applied and been screened, you will be trained and matched up with a child of the same sex that you share some common interests. Mentors meet their mentees once a week, usually during lunch or study hall and play games or just chat.
“A mentee can be nominated 3 different ways. By themselves, a school staff member, or a parent,” Brands said. “The student must be in 3rd-10th grade and be in good standing with the school. If interested, the child should talk to their teacher or current coordinator Pam Lane at the school.”
Brands said that there is a common misconception about having a mentor. Some people think you must come from a bad home life or have no friends. That couldn't be farther from the truth. “Our mentees come from wonderful homes and a large percent of Oakland-Craig's mentees are honor roll students,” Brands said. “As adults, we all can think of a teacher, coach, church leader, ect. that has helped mold us into the hard-working adults we are today. Teammates believes that every child can benefit from one more caring adult in their life.”
