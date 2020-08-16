Not everyone will shy away from an event with featuring a woman’s undergarment in Oakland. In fact, it was a pretty good turnout for the 2nd Annual Bras for the Cause at Tap Haus and Eats on Oakland Ave.
The event raised $4,000 for Relay For Life of the Burt County Area. Several area organizations and contributors offered specially designed brassieres created as a whimsical item to auction off for the cancer-fighting fundraiser.
Jamie Johnson of the Oakland Fire & Rescue designed a creation for the auction. “I was happy to be able to participate. Cancer research is something near and dear to me. I'm glad that we have an opportunity in our community to raise money for such a great cause, and in such a fun way!”
Lyda Neuhaus of Taphaus and Eats dedicated this years event to her father who faces his own terminal medical challenges. “I want to thank all of the people who took the time creating bras and to Steve Peterson for being our auctioneer,” she said. “Thank you also to Andy Rennerfeldt, our celebrity bartender, and to everyone who attended for their generosity.”
Relay For Life went virtual this year due to COVID 19 concerns. An online auction continues for a few more days. The annual auction began online on Sat., Aug. 1st and will conclude on Sat., Aug. 15th at 5:00 p.m. Visit www.biddingowl.com – Burt County Relay For Life to participate. Winning bidders will receive an email invoice and items can be picked up on Sun., Aug. 16th at the Craig Gym from 5:30-7:30. A grab-and-go dinner will also be held on that same day and time at the Craig Gym.
