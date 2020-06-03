It was the childhood home for many years for Don Timm. As he and his family got older so did the house. He and his siblings all moved out of it when they moved on to their own houses and farms. So, there the house sat on the Timm’s farm waiting for a new family to call it home.
“For the longest time, we had various renters in it,” Timm said. “The last ones to live in it were a single mom and her kids. It was a good home for them.”
When they moved on, the Timms decided it was time for the house to move on as well. “Instead of tearing it down, we decided to put it up for sale. No one in the family wanted it just because they all have their own established homes.”
They posted it on an online marketplace for a dollar as they weren’t trying to make any money off of it. “I felt it would make a good home for a family, but we just wanted it to be moved so we sold it for a dollar under the stipulation they had to move it.”
It didn’t take long for a young family with children from the Hooper area took the opportunity and bought the house. A year later the house that was built in the late 1800s was getting ready for its 2-day trip near Hooper
With 2 power line crews leap frogging to move overhead power lines so the two-story house could move through and reconnecting them as they passed. While it was slow going never going more than 5 miles an hour. “It is going to be a 2-day trip. And about three days to put it on the new foundation.” According to the crewman in the lead truck.
It was a sight to see the piece of the old world near Lyons move down the road. It looked like so much effort but it is nice to see a young family bringing new life to an old home.
