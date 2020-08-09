A perfect spot to sit and solve the world’s problems over a cool beverage will be up for raffle by the Decatur Senior Center. A two-person outdoor mesh glider with attached tempered glass table is up for grabs.
Tickets are only $1 a piece or 6 for $5.
Anyone wanting to purchase tickets please call 349-5525 before stopping by the
Senior Center.
Come join us in our fundraising efforts by purchasing tickets knowing that your dollars are going to make the service offered to Decatur senior citizens all that it should be.
