The Craig Fire and Rescue are sponsoring a visit by Santa on Sat., Dec, 7, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome, with or without children, to come experience the excitement of the season.
Cancer Kickers Relay For Life team invite you to come early and enjoy chili, hotdogs, and cinnamon rolls from 5:00-7:00 p.m. All proceeds go to the Burt County Relay For Life team.
