Keep reading a part of your child’s life
Attention parents, grandparents and caregivers: there's only a few more days for your children/grandchildren to turn in their summer reading logs! Once completed please sign your initials and return to the library to earn fun prizes! Due date for summer reading logs is August 1st!
With all of the technology of today's world it just makes reading that much more important and essential. Reading books improves the functioning of the brain, increases vocabulary, improves theory of the mind, increases knowledge, sharpens memory, encourages imagination.
Reading is an excellent way to bond with and to spend time with your children/grandchildren and is a unique learning opportunity for them as well. We have so many books at the library for you to choose from whether it's action and adventure, classics, comic or graphic novel, detective and mystery, fantasy, historical fiction, horror, literary fiction, romance, science fiction, short stories, suspense and thrillers, women's fiction, westerns, biographies and autobiographies, cookbooks, essays, history, memoirs, poetry, self-help, true crime, board books, picture books, folklore, fairy tales, interactive, rhyming books and books for beginning readers.
We even have books about our home state, Nebraska. We have books for all ages to enjoy!
If you're not already a member you can sign up for free and have access to hundreds of books and DVDs. If you like reading books on your phone or tablet you can sign up for an Overdrive account and have access to hundreds of books online! Books are a traveling machine! They can take you to the past, future or somewhere in between. They take you places no passport can you take you to.
So, what are you waiting for? Pick up a book and start reading today!
