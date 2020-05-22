Now that school is out for the summer and Memorial Day weekend approaches, our children will have to find other activities to keep them busy. The effects of social distancing due to COVID 19 have forced the cancellation of the summer ball program and the swimming pool is not likely to open.
“Out of immense caution for player, coach, and spectator safety, the Oakland Craig Ball Association Board has voted to forego any Association sanctioned 2020 Baseball and Softball Seasons,” an announcement shared. “We are very saddened by the need for this decision at this time, but need to be proactive in our response to everyone’s safety at this time. Please understand that this decision was not made in haste or taken lightly. At this time, no dues have been deposited and all checks given to the association will be destroyed appropriately. Please feel free to contact the Oakland Craig Ball Association Board Members with any questions. We look forward to getting back together next summer! Thank you for your understanding.”
The Oakland City Council discussed the likelihood of the swimming pool opening up during their regular monthly meeting on Monday.
Councilmember Luke Blanc talked with the city attorney, Matt Munderloh, about legal concerns in opening up. Luke shared that liability concerns were raised. Councilmember Greg Mockenhaupt also shared concerns.
“I don’t know how we can have that many kids down there and not have cross contamination,” Mockenhaupt said. “As much as I would love to see the pool open, I don’t see how that can happen.”
Blanc said that all of the neighboring pools are closed.
Mayor Beckner said at this time it doesn’t look like the pool is going to open. The council decided to table the discussion and see what happens over the next month.
