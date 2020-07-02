Cleanup Day in Decatur on Saturday, June 27th was a huge success- so successful that all the dumpsters were full by 11:00 a.m.
Members of the City Council and other volunteers showed up early on the lot just to east of Tooly’s Bottle Shop to assist with unloading unwanted items that community members brought to the “one day” dump site. Three dumpsters were available and by 11:00 all three were full.
The yearly event was expected to go until noon on Saturday, but once things were filled, the operation had to be shut down.
As you drive through the residential areas around town, be grateful for the volunteers who assisted with the effort of keeping our town looking nice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.