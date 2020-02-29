If it is true that there is “Success in Numbers” then the planning and work the Decatur Business Group put into the Boat, Sports and Travel Show promotion of Decatur will be well worth it. People from all over the three-state area made their way through the crowds to get their chance to see the various booths of information and check out the things vendors had for sale. It has been a long time since I have seen so many people in one building.
Members of the Decatur Business Group deserve a big “THANK-YOU" for all they did to work out the details. The support of the Decatur businesses, the Village of Decatur Board and the Burt County Economic Development Corporation was incredible. Promotions like this take time, effort and funding. Also, let’s not forget the volunteers who worked during the 4-day event who played an important part in helping the Business Group with the endeavor.
I have no idea how many people were packed in the CHI Center. I do know the majority of the crowds did take time to stop by the Decatur display.
It was pretty amazing to hear conversations from so many who were familiar with Decatur. The huge Decatur banner and other backdrops of local businesses drew people’s attention. A large number of those who stopped at the booth have been here camping at the park or have stayed in a cabin just outside of town. Others mentioned how much they enjoy boating on this area of the river. Then there are the hunters who are familiar with this area. Many patrons had good comments about times they have visited Decatur and enjoyed eating at one of our restaurants. Lots and lots of people have a connection to Decatur in some way or another. For those who wanted to know more about Decatur, they asked questions and were given various pamphlets, business cards, coupons and promotional items to spark their interest.
Personally, it was a fun experience to see people’s positive reactions while they listened to information from local volunteers working at the event, looked over the printed material, or watched a video with highlights of Decatur.
Working along side of community members who take pride and want to share things about the place they call home…. it really doesn’t get much better than that.
