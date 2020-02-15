February Oakland-Craig BOE Round Up
The Oakland-Craig Board of Education met on Mon., Feb. 10 in the music room of the elementary for their regular monthly meeting. Board member Terry Richards and Kiley Johnson were excused absent. The following is a roundup of that meeting:
- Sophomores Truman Wood and Jackson Black shared their experience using Striv, an online streaming service allowing the school to broadcast events such as recent wrestling and basketball games. The highest online viewers were for the Oakland-Craig North Bend Central basketball game with over 400. A link to the website to watch events online is posted on the school’s website – www.ocknights.org.
- Mrs. Jess Bland, elementary principal, shared with the board the need to change their curriculum adoption schedule as a need for new reading curriculum has taken precedence. Initially the board was to consider adopting a new social studies curriculum starting in 2020-21 with reading being adopted in 2021-22. Test scores have shown a need for a complete K-6th grade adoption of a curriculum that would be highly aligned with both Nebraska State and Common Core Standards. A potential K-8th curriculum is also in consideration. The board approved changing the curriculum adoption schedule as requested. The process will begin in February and the new curriculum will be implemented in the fall.
- Secondary Principal Rusty Droescher shared activities updates and presented a schedule of upcoming events. He also shared results from the Winter 2020 MAPS testing report. The testing focuses on Reading, Language Usage, Math, and Science. He shared that overall they are pleased with the growth rate these tests reveal.
- Principal Droescher also shared a reminder that Parent-Teacher Conferences will be held on Thurs., Feb. 13. There will be no school that day.
- The board approved the hiring of Michelle Burton as the new 7-12 Principal for the 2020-21 school year. Mrs. Burton is a native of Craig, NE and a 2000 Oakland-Craig Graduate and will be replacing Rusty Droescher as he retires at the end of the school year. Mrs. Burton has earned a MA degree in Educational Administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Mrs. Burton is the current Middle School Principal at Schuyler Community Schools and has held this position since 2014. Mrs. Burton has also earned the Region III Middle School Principal of the Year award in 2019 and has presented at multiple professional conferences. In addition to her administrative experiences, Mrs. Burton taught social studies and coached various sports at Amherst and Nebraska City from 2005-2014.
- Approved the participation in the Title I Cooperative through ESU 2. The services provided are: School Psychologist, Speech/Language Pathologistsm Occupational Therapist, Teacher of Vision, Contract Management.
- Superintendent Jeff Smith discussed the proposed 2020-21 school calendar. He will get feedback from the board and the teachers and bring a calendar to be adopted to the next board meeting. Smith also reminded the board of five upcoming vacancies on the board as Terry Richards, Gus Ray, Tim Magnusson, Henry Unwin, and Kiley Johnson’s 4-year terms are up. The deadline to file as an incumbent is Feb. 18th at 5:00 p.m. at the Burt County Courthouse. Non-incumbents have until March 2nd at 5:00 p.m. A staffing update was given. Smith suggested that the board meet on March 16th instead of the 9th in order to leave more time at the begging of March to prepare needed materials.
- Transportation needs were also discussed as vehicle use schedules are very tight. Smith discussed applying for a grant to try and help acquire a new bus. They are also looking to get a new 10-person van.
The minutes of this meeting will be published when they become available.
