State Government explained and lived for one week
A select group of students from across the state gathered together in Lincoln on June 2-8 for the annual American Legion and Auxiliary Boys and Girls Cornhusker State. The Oakland American Legion sent Ian Lundquist and the Craig American Legion was pleased to sponsor Max Ward as delegates while the Craig American Legion Auxiliary sponsored Sam Linder. Joining the sponsorship for an additional girl delegate, the Oakland VFW Auxiliary sent Hannah Moseman.
The annual citizenship program hosted by the University of Nebraska Lincoln downtown campus is designed to provide youths with a better understanding of how city, county and state governments operate. Each student is sponsored locally by an organization such as an American Legion Post, or by some other patriotic, civic, fraternal or religious group in cooperation with the local American Legion Post.
Textbooks are provided explaining the practical operation and function of government agencies. Special lectures and addresses are delivered by experienced public officials and professional leaders including Governor Pete Ricketts, Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican, and Nationally acclaimed motivational speaker JoAnne Owens-Nauslar.
The Oakland Independent was able to speak with a couple of the local students following their return.
“I would like to thank the American Legion Auxiliary for giving me opportunity to attend because I met so many new people and to learn,” Sam Linder said. “It was really an amazing experience. It is a super exhausting week. It helps when you meet new friends and go through it together.”
Linder admitted that she was concerned about being there for a whole week. “What if it gets boring,” she thought. Fortunately, she said it was not what she was expecting and had a great time.
Each student plays a role in local government. Linder was elected to be her house’s senator. “I got to go the capital and propose a bill. Unfortunately, my bill didn’t get advanced. Even though I learned that politics is not my thing, it was a super cool experience and helped me better understand state government.”
Ian Lundquist was also willing to share his thoughts on the experience.
“I had a very busy week full of speakers, elections, and campaigning for offices. My favorite part of the week was campaigning for state and local offices,” Lundquist said. “I had the chance to speak to many people which had different political backgrounds in the state of Nebraska. We also had many speakers such as head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, Governor Pete Ricketts, former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and many more. Cornhusker Boys State was an amazing experience and one that I will remember forever.”
Hannah Moseman said, “Ever since my brother went a few years ago, and later my sister, I anxiously waited for my turn.
“Every day, we had many sessions with speakers and one of my favorites was Senator Julie Slama,” Moseman said. “Another amazing experience was being a part of the Girls and Boys State Choir directed by Peter A. Eklund UNL Director of Choral Activities. I would highly encourage anyone to attend Boys or Girls State because even if politics isn’t your thing it is a very fun experience and learning opportunity. Most importantly I would like to thank our Legion Auxiliary for sending us, without them I wouldn’t have been able to experience one of the best weeks of my life. Thank you all so much for your service.”
Thank you to the Oakland American Legion Post 46, the Craig American Legion Post 127 and their Auxiliaries as well as the Oakland VFW Post 5543 Auxiliary for providing this unique opportunity.
