Mrs. Deb Anderson was pleased to announce the selection of Arianne Brokaw, Maggie Dolezal, and Logan Olsen to participate in the BOCH Festival 2020 sponsored by the University of Nebraska Omaha School of Music. The three were among several hundred students from across the Midwest who participated in the rigorous program.
Spending 6 hours on Friday, Jan. 24th and all-day Saturday the 25th rehearsing for the big production on Sunday at the Strauss Performing Arts Center on the campus of UNO, these students shared an amazing experience.
BOCH stands for Band, Orchestra, Choir, and Honor Festival. Anderson said that this prestigious festival begins with challenging audition material for both the Honor Band and Choir. Brokaw was selected to play her clarinet in the Honor Band. Dolezal and Olsen took to the risers to sing with the Honor Choir.
“A special congratulations to Arianne, Maggie, and Logan,” Anderson offered. “Bravo to our students on this achievement.”
