No sooner were students notified of the honor of being selected to attend the Cornhusker Boys and Girls State program, then the event was cancelled due to COVID 19 concerns.
Financed by the Craig American Legion Auxiliary, Oakland VFW Auxiliary, and the Oakland and Craig American Legions four students would have attended the weeklong student government program in Lincoln. Full refunds were issued to each supporting organization.
Josie Richards and Edie Anderson of Oakland-Craig were selected to attend Girls State May 31-June 6th but received word in late March of the cancellation.
Josie is the daughter of Terry and Kate Richards of Oakland. Her grandparents are Roland and Mary Anne Richards of Oakland, and Adrian and Carol Kampschneider of West Point.
Edie is the daughter of Aaron and Jill Anderson of Oakland. Grandparents are Tim and Debbie Anderson of Oakland, and Gerald and Mardelle Ludwig of Bennington.
The honor of representing Oakland-Craig at Boys’ Cornhusker State fell to Caden Nelson with Jaden Harney as the alternate.
Caden is the son of Merritt and Dannika Nelson. His grandparents are Lyle and the late Virginia Nelson of Fremont, and Larry and Donna Hardersen of Hinton, IA.
Jaden is the son of Shannon and Angela Harney of Oakland. Grandparents are Tom and Nancy Cady of Blair, and Barb Harney of Craig. His great grandparents are Frelon Danielson of Oakland and Kathie Timm of Fremont.
Congratulations to these students and a thank you to the Legion and Auxiliaries in Oakland and Craig.
About Cornhusker State
Boys’ and Girls’ Cornhusker State is a plan for training in the functional aspects of citizenship. Its purpose is to teach the youth of today constructive attitudes toward the American form of government. Boys’ State attempts to show that our form of government has not outworn its usefulness; that all a democracy needs is an intelligent citizenry and a clean, honest and impartial administration responsive to the will of the people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.