As Lyons-Decatur schools (LDNE) closed back on March 11th, none of the teachers or students knew or wanted it to be the last time they saw each other for this year. They are communicating with students outside the classroom on almost a daily basis, whether it is for scholastic help or just moral support.
They had to switch on a moment’s notice from traditional teaching and progression to retention and growth. The efforts the teachers are doing to help their students and families continue learning to the best of their abilities is nothing short of above and beyond.
All of their efforts are not going unappreciated, throughout the rest of the school year we would like to post student letters to their teachers and/or staff.
If you or your student would like to write a letter to your teacher, please email it to the principal Brenda Totten at btotten@lyonsdecaturschools.org or to Jason Redding-Geu jrg.oakland.lyons.news@gmail.com. The more you write the more we can post.
Here are the first two installments.
(DESIGNERS – This will likely be a weekly feature. Can you please group these letters together under the following headline? Please feel free to dress it up as a package however you see fit.)
Student Cards of Thanks
Dear Mrs. Andersen,
I just want to let you know how much I appreciate you. You still manage to help me and everyone else get an education during this hard time. I have had a lot of fun this year and I'm definitely going to miss being in your class. It sucks that we won't get to have the end of the year party and our final elementary graduation. You're doing your best and I'm really grateful for that. We have made so many memories in just a short amount of time. You are my favorite teacher and I was really lucky to be able to be in your class. I hope that you and your family are doing okay, and I wish you the best.
Sincerely,
Trenody Compton
Dear Mrs. Boden
Thank you for all you are doing to still teach us. I am bummed that we do not get to go to Memorial stadium on our field trip. I miss the lunches but the lunches at home are good. When we do P.E., we do more than we would at school. I did 50 pushups in 1 minute. I miss you and my friends.
From Hunter LJ Jensen
