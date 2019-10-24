Three students have been chosen for the 2019 Nebraska All-State Chorus. Sophomore Ayden Lierman (Tenor), Senior Carter Anderson (Tenor), and Sophomore Mia Linder (Alto) will join over 400 singers across Nebraska in Lincoln November 21-23.
Carter Anderson is a four-year All-State Chorus member and joins an elite few high school musicians selected for All-State all four years. Ayden Lierman and Mia Linder are two-year All-Staters.
They will be under the direction of Dr. Brady Allred, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Salt Lake Choral Artists in Salt Lake City, Utah. They will perform a 1:30 p.m. concert on Saturday, November 23 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln.
Carter Anderson was also chosen for the Midland A Cappella Honor Choir. Carter will join singers from Nebraska High Schools and Midland University as they sing "A Cappella Through the Ages". The concert is Saturday, November 2 at 4 p.m. at Midland University.
