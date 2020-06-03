"What big books you have!"
"The better for you to read, learn and go on adventures my dear."
What big hearts you have." said Little Red Riding Hood.
"The better to love what we do" exclaimed the library staff and the friends of the library.
The Lyons Public Library StoryWalk Summer Reading Program has officially begun! Our first featured book is Little Red Riding Hood. All ages are welcome to participate. We have extra craft packets(while supplies last) at the library. If you would like one please give us a call during business hours and schedule a time for pickup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.