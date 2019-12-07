Many stockings full of wishes still remain on the Oakland Fire & Rescue Toys for Tots tree set up at Andy’s Quick Stop. The annual program, facilitated by the Oakland Fire and Rescue, matches children through age 12 with donors to help make sure everyone’s Christmas is enjoyable.
There are 58 children from 27 families participating in this year’s program.
Anyone is welcome to take a stocking from the tree and purchase the requested gifts. Unwrapped gifts need to be returned to Andy’s by Sat., Dec. 7th.
Oakland Heights Assisted Living is also filling a giant stocking with toys and the Oakland Food Pantry will be putting together boxes of food for distribution as part of the program.
Participating families can pick up the unwrapped gifts and food at the fire hall on Saturday, December 14th from 10:00-11:00 a.m.
Be sure to pick up a stocking today and help brighten a child’s Christmas.
